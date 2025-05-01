For too long failed politicians have remained politicians even after failing. Hyper-masculine football coach and truck-fixing, taco-making white guy Tim Walz is shattering those norms by taking his talents into the stand-up comedy circuit. I caught a bit of his most recent show at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, and it cracked me up! Walz has a serious (or not-so-serious) future making regular Americans laugh. (I guess that’s nothing new.)

Here’s the highlight of his routine:

Check out his entire bit here.

i can see the bottom of the treats bowl. help my staff refill it by tipping on kofi! - g

Share