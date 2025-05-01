For too long failed politicians have remained politicians even after failing. Hyper-masculine football coach and truck-fixing, taco-making white guy Tim Walz is shattering those norms by taking his talents into the stand-up comedy circuit. I caught a bit of his most recent show at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, and it cracked me up! Walz has a serious (or not-so-serious) future making regular Americans laugh. (I guess that’s nothing new.)
Here’s the highlight of his routine:
Check out his entire bit here.
AHHHH…….hahahahahahhahahahahh
i can see the bottom of the treats bowl. help my staff refill it by tipping on kofi! - g
Tim Walz is my governor. Any man I know who watches football and/or can work on a truck despises this MF. Nary has this MF been seen in rural Minnesota, for a reason.
Why is he out doing the dog and pony show with exactly zero chance of it making any difference? The only answer I can come up with is to pretend for the big ticket donors that they didn’t completely waste their money.