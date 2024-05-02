We’ve got a lot of different stories to cover today, so let’s just jump right into it! Today, President Biden finally addressed the ongoing campus protests, and he did it in his usual manner — by lying his face off:

“We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent.”

This is perhaps unfortunate timing for Biden, as the House of Representatives literally just passed a bill that will silence people and squash dissent:

And as is usual these days, the bill doesn’t actually define the ‘hate speech’ it proports to reign in — Congress outsources THAT to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an organization that’s obviously not biased at all!

I’m old enough to remember when complaining about George Soros was considered “anti-Semitism”, so I can foresee no way in which this vague wording is used to violate the rights of Americans and encourage government censorship.

Biden’s statement is further undermined by Jim Jordan’s release of communications of social media companies — many of which show that the US government did in fact silence people and squash dissent.

Jordan tweeted out “The Facebook Files Part 6”, “The YouTube Files Part 3”, and “The Amazon Files Part 2”, all of which corroborate The Twitter Files and further prove government IS involved in the censorship of the legal speech of Americans.

When questioned about this censorship, Biden staffer Robert Flaherty blatantly lied to everybody in attendance:

Flaherty’s statement that the government was simply going on the best available science is trying to rewrite history. There was NEVER ANY EVIDENCE AT ALL that the covid ‘vaccines’ actually stopped people from getting covid. The ORIGINAL VACCINE TRIALS proved this wasn’t the case before Joe Biden was president and LONG before the Biden administration attempted to mandate the shots for nearly everybody in the country.

Flaherty compounds this lie with another — that the social media companies were free to make their own decisions about content moderation. This is contradicted by all available evidence, which shows government aggressively demanding that social media companies remove legal speech AND repercussions for not doing so:

At Facebook, the reaction to Biden’s statement was immediate, as Mark Zuckerberg wanted to make it known the Biden administration was pressuring them to censor the lab leak theory:

(It’s also worth remembering that censorship of the lab leak theory ended in May 2021 — right after Joe Biden conceded a leak was possible and demanded an investigation into the origins of covid. This about-face forced Facebook to either change its policy or ban Biden for violating the rule. They obviously chose the former.)

Read the entirety of the House Committee’s nearly 900-page report here.

Keeping with the origins of covid theme, yesterday a different House panel sat down with EcoHealth Alliance president Peter Daszak — who in this exchange certainly SEEMS to confirm he’s some sort of spook:

Did you notice Daszak’s slight-of-hand? Mr. Comer asks “Have you, or do you have, a standing relationship — either officially or unofficially — with any agency in the intelligence community?”

When Daszak answers “No”, Comer responds: “So you’ve never been an informant to the US government?”

That’s when Daszak re-writes the question. “You asked me if I have a standing relationship with any agencies in the intelligence community — the answer is no.”

But that wasn’t the question, was it?

Nevertheless, Daszak continues to answer in the same manner, repeating that he doesn’t have a current standing relationship with any agencies. When pressed about the past, Daszak casually mentions that OF COURSE he answers questions of the intelligence agencies.

What might you call somebody who does that? Some sort of…..informant?

The House panel is seeking a criminal probe into the entire sordid mess:

You can watch the entire 3-hour hearing below:

And read The Heritage Foundation’s summary of the debate here:

Finally, a story close to home for many of us: the continuing lawlessness in Portland, Oregon, where protestors took over and occupied Portland State University’s library, forcing the cancellation of classes.

As it did in 2020, mayhem spread throughout the city as protestors smashed up a Starbucks and set fire to police vehicles:

“Arson suspected” — as if 15 police vehicles perhaps spontaneously burst into flames.

However, there IS good news. This morning, police forced protestors out of the library, where they attempted…….whatever this is:

Unfortunately, many of the protestors simply skirted around police and disappeared into the city. Think governor Tina Kotek will track these people down, January 6th style? (Not a chance — she’s too busy trying to save her job after public records show how much she and her wife are bilking taxpayers.)

But on the bright side, these campus uprisings have finally united Trump supporters AND Pro-Palestinian protestors, who agree on one thing:

It’s a start, I guess.

