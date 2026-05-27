(Note for new subscribers: Normally on Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Because of the holiday this week, the feature runs on Tuesday instead! Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

It’s been an extra-long week of scouring the internet for the best positivity videos, and I’m happy to report I’m once again successful in this endeavor! Hopefully this Tuesday edition of the weekly positivity post will propel you to success over the next 4 days! Let’s get into it!

This week, I learned how a seal says “I love you too.”

This is how you say it in otter:

…if we’re being honest, I prefer the seal.

Fire everybody involved in this fiasco, but ESPECIALLY whoever decided on this ridiculous set-up:

…now we have clankers producing errors faster than ever!

…and funnier than ever!

Thanks to Gordon Shenkle for the submission!

Antifa protests at Delaney Hall in New Jersey aren’t funny, but sometimes they do provide funny moments. Here, protestors cheer for “oppressed” people, before realizing they actually work at the ICE facility.

Racism makes you look silly, kids!

“If you act right, you’ll inherit the family car when I’m gone.”

The family car:

This joke is not about cars.

I regret to announce that animal warfare technology continues to improve at a mind-bending rate:

Poor turtle becomes the center of attention, decides he does NOT like it.

One of the coolest optical illusions I’ve seen. Can you tell what’s going on here?

Romeo & Juliet, otter style:

It’s important to have a plan if everything goes to shit…

Don’t worry, even after the apocalypse, content will remain free!

And we close out today’s article with a throwback mocking Anthony’s Fauci’s throwing ability.

His explanation was even more hilarious: He didn’t do enough research on the distance from the mound to the plate and “practiced” using an elementary school mound — a MUCH shorter distance. As a result, his efforts shifted violently to the left.

And that’s what I found for you this week! Which offerings stood out as your favorites this week? Who had the worst first pitch? Let me know in the comments section — and don’t forget to add your own submissions!

We’re operating in free mode, but you can still buy me a coffee on Ko-fi!

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