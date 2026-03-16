Screaming into the Void

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
19h

I also like cheese.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
18h

If you have the opportunity and hasn't already, do consider trying Jeppson's Malört (not mixed with anything!) instead of tequila.

The story behind the drink is movie-material, if we could go back to pre-1990s movie-making days.

And Happy Birthday by the way.

During the Irish-fad in the early 90s, friend of mine got a buzzcut, then bleached what was left and coloured one side green and the other orange, so his head looked like the Irish flag. Got him free drinks at every Irish-themed pub in Stockholm that night.

And made him the target of our jokes the next day, when he shaved it off.

His scalp was orange-white-green for two weeks!

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