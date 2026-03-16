(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! Before we get into today’s positivity post, I want to spend a minute to thank all of you for your well wishes while I was sick and birthday wishes over the weekend! I feel much better (self-induced birthday maladies aside) and am looking forward to getting back into the swing of things this week — if you haven’t noticed, there’s some important stuff to talk about!

But before we get to maddening political realities, let’s enjoy this Monday chock-full of the best memes and videos I ran across this week! First up, a handy guide to identifying dog breeds:

I guess everybody’s got their role to play!

You do NOT want to know what’s in there…

…or maybe it’s just nothing?

When Skynet’s losing, it just changes the rules…

Where’s John Connor when you need him?

Afterlife conversations:

Sorry, mom…

As we know, funny trumps everything.

While doing research for an upcoming article, I ran across this clip of Ezra Klein talking about utilizing (or not) AI summaries. (Watch the full episode here!)

The passage that really jumped out at me was “it’s more dangerous to think you’ve read something that you haven’t, than to not read it at all.” This is why I trudge through the 300-page reports and primary documents that the rest of the media doesn’t seem to care about.

Although we still have 9 (or 10, or 11) days until Opening Day, the playoff atmosphere of the World Baseball Classic is in full swing. Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has led Team USA into tomorrow night’s championship game by making “impossible” plays like this:

Take a look at pitcher Paul Skenes’ reaction:

That’s why Bobby Witt Jr. is the shortstop America counts on!

I’d be remiss if I didn’t spend the last part of today’s post looking forward to tomorrow’s holiday!

No matter who — or what — you are, you can get in on the excitement!

…even if you’re not really excited about it.

Everybody have a great holiday!

Because St. Patrick’s Day, we’re all Irish — drunk and angry.

I’m so offended! My culture is not your costume 😥

On a happier note, here’s keyboard cat to play us out.

Have a happy (and safe) St. Patrick’s Day — and don’t forget to SMASH your work week as well! And while you’re here, you might as well drop some comments featuring the funny things you came across this week!

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