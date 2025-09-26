Late last night, The Blaze published an article citing an internal FBI report stating that 274 plainclothes agents were embedded in the January 6th protest. I read through the report last night and again this morning and believe the report doesn’t exactly claim what The Blaze thinks it does.

Here’s the article:

And here’s the report you can download for yourself: (50 pages, lots of comments from agents…pretty interesting stuff!)

The confusion stems from a chart on page 46 showing that 274 agents responded to the Capitol grounds, the pipe bombs, and other incidents on 1/6. Here’s that chart for reference:

The problem is that this number includes agents who were “called in” after the violence started — it doesn’t actually tell us who was embedded in the crowd BEFORE the violence started.

To be clear, we DO know that Metro PD had undercovers working the crowd. (The Blaze article claims some of these undercovers encouraged the crowd to break the law.)

So while it’s nearly certain the FBI DID have undercover agents working the crowd, this report doesn’t actually prove there were 274 of them. That number includes people called in AFTER the violence.

I think it’s important to make that distinction before the whole world starts running with a mischaracterization of the report.

The far larger problem here is that we’re just now getting this information after the FBI and Congressional “leaders” have hemmed and hawed about exactly what went on that day. Hopefully the Trump administration can finally pull back the curtain.

